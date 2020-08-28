Only A Game
'And Finally, Charlie...': Bill and Charlie, One More Time06:35Play
Each Friday for about the last 27 years, Charlie Pierce has joined Only A Game to talk about the week's news. For the first 25 of those, he did that with Bill Littlefield, who returns for one last discussion about athletes and activism, women's sports, favorite stories over the years and a spectacular goal by Lionel Messi.
This segment airs on August 29, 2020.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
