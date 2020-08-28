Each Friday for about the last 27 years, Charlie Pierce has joined Only A Game to talk about the week's news. For the first 25 of those, he did that with Bill Littlefield, who returns for one last discussion about athletes and activism, women's sports, favorite stories over the years and a spectacular goal by Lionel Messi.

More of Charlie Pierce:

Bill Littlefield and Charlie Pierce recording a segment for Only A Game before Bill's retirement in 2018. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)