Universal Pictures Basketball, Diving Inside An Iceberg And Running With Sherman

It's Only A Game book club day, as we bring back three listener favorites from three great books. First up, the story of how the Universal Pictures basketball team went to the Olympics — with a little help from Frankenstein. Then, cave diver and underwater filmmaker Jill Heinerth describes her brushes with death as she and her crew became the first-ever to cave dive inside an iceberg. And finally, the story of a donkey and a college student who helped each other heal through running. Join us!

Universal Pictures, 'Frankenstein,' And Basketball: The Story Of The First U.S. Olympic Team

Universal Pictures used a basketball team to promote its movies. Then, that team earned the right to represent the U.S. at the 1936 Olympics.

‘The Cave Tried To Keep Us’: The First-Ever Dive Inside An Iceberg

Jill Heinerth is one of the most accomplished cave divers in the world. But she and her crew were in danger when they explored Antarctica's B-15 iceberg.

A Student, A Donkey And The Healing Power Of The Human-Animal Bond

Zeke Cook took a semester away from Penn State to treat his severe depression. That's when he got a new running partner ... a donkey named Sherman.