Universal Pictures Basketball, Diving Inside An Iceberg And Running With Sherman

September 11, 2020
The Universal Pictures basketball team from 1935. Back in the mid '30s, the studio's basketball team helped promote its films. And in 1936, the team earned the right to go to the Olympics. (Courtesy NBC Universal)
It's Only A Game book club day, as we bring back three listener favorites from three great books. First up, the story of how the Universal Pictures basketball team went to the Olympics — with a little help from Frankenstein. Then, cave diver and underwater filmmaker Jill Heinerth describes her brushes with death as she and her crew became the first-ever to cave dive inside an iceberg. And finally, the story of a donkey and a college student who helped each other heal through running. Join us!

Universal Pictures, 'Frankenstein,' And Basketball: The Story Of The First U.S. Olympic Team
Universal Pictures used a basketball team to promote its movies. Then, that team earned the right to represent the U.S. at the 1936 Olympics.

‘The Cave Tried To Keep Us’: The First-Ever Dive Inside An Iceberg
Jill Heinerth is one of the most accomplished cave divers in the world. But she and her crew were in danger when they explored Antarctica's B-15 iceberg.

A Student, A Donkey And The Healing Power Of The Human-Animal Bond
Zeke Cook took a semester away from Penn State to treat his severe depression. That's when he got a new running partner ... a donkey named Sherman.

This program airs on September 12, 2020.

