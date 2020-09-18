OAG's Most Memorable: Barkley's Friendship, Syracuse 8, The Carewlands And More

This week we’re bringing back some of our most memorable, most requested stories. Reporter Shirley Wang tells the story of her father, Lin Wang, and his friendship with NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. Also, the Syracuse 8 — a group of nine Syracuse football players who boycotted the 1970 season to protest racial discrimination. Plus, the story behind a heart transplant between pro athletes. And who could forget Zippy Chippy, the racehorse who never won a race.

Before Kaepernick, The 'Syracuse 8' Were Blackballed By Pro Football

In 1970, a group of black Syracuse University football players took a stand against racial injustice. Though many of the 'Syracuse 8' had received interest from NFL scouts before the boycott, none was ever signed to an NFL team.

MLB Legend Rod Carew And The Former NFL Pro Who Gave Him A New Heart

Former NFL tight end Konrad Reuland died of a brain aneurysm in 2016, at the same time his childhood hero, Rod Carew, needed a new heart. Now, their families have become one.

Catching Up With A Lovable Loser: Zippy Chippy

After 100 races — and zero victories — Zippy Chippy called it quits. But his futility has made him a celebrity in horse racing circles.

My Dad's Friendship With Charles Barkley

Shirley Wang's father, Lin, was on a business trip when he ran into NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. It was the beginning of a friendship.