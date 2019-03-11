Support the news

Locally Produced Film Chronicling Immigrant Struggles Comes To Greater Boston06:23
March 11, 2019
A locally produced film about the struggles of undocumented immigrants will make its Greater Boston debut this month.

The 2018 short film, titled "Carro," played at short film festivals throughout the world last year and won two independent film awards.

The film's director and producer Gustavo Rosa, of Medford, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Deb Becker to discuss "Carro."

This segment aired on March 11, 2019.

