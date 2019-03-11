The ARTery
A locally produced film about the struggles of undocumented immigrants will make its Greater Boston debut this month.
The 2018 short film, titled "Carro," played at short film festivals throughout the world last year and won two independent film awards.
The film's director and producer Gustavo Rosa, of Medford, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Deb Becker to discuss "Carro."
This segment aired on March 11, 2019.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
