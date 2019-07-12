The ARTery
When Ryan Speedo Green was a boy in southeastern Virginia, he and his brother used to cower in their room when their parents fought viciously.
When he was in second grade, he was put in a special class for violent children.
When he was 12 — his father was long gone — Green threatened his mother and brother with a knife.
His mother had him put in juvenile detention. And there, he was often in solitary confinement.
Fast forward to this Saturday night. The 33-year-old Green will be on stage, singing bass-baritone at the Tanglewood Music Festival.
He joined All Things Considered to discuss his life — professional and personal. His story is laid bare in the book “Sing for Your Life," where he talks about how the blistering anger of his past is now a tool he uses in the present.
This segment aired on July 12, 2019.
