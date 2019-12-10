Support the news

'Once More To The Rodeo' Takes Readers On A Journey Through Modern Fatherhood

December 10, 2019
A new memoir by a local author explores parenthood in a changing America.

The book, "Once More To The Rodeo," tells the story of Boston-based author Calvin Hennick's road trip with his young son to his childhood home in Iowa.

Along the way, Hennick tyackles tough questions about what it means to be a man and a father in today's world, as well as the challenges of raising a black son in America.

Hennick joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about it.

This segment aired on December 10, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

