Street Sousaphonist Marches His Music Through Watertown Amid Pandemic

April 29, 2020
Sousaphone player Zachariah Hickman makes an appearance at Joe Markarian's birthday celebration on Galen Street. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Music can help heal during this time of global health crisis. In Italy, opera stars sing arias from balconies. In Brooklyn, New York, an accordionist entertains neighbors from the stoop of his brownstone.

But nowhere is there anything like the music that comes marching down the streets of Watertown, Mass. It's where WBUR reporter Bruce Gellerman calls home, and he joined Morning Edition's Bob Oakes to report.

This segment aired on April 29, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Bruce Gellerman Twitter Senior Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.

