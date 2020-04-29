The ARTery
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Street Sousaphonist Marches His Music Through Watertown Amid Pandemic
Music can help heal during this time of global health crisis. In Italy, opera stars sing arias from balconies. In Brooklyn, New York, an accordionist entertains neighbors from the stoop of his brownstone.
But nowhere is there anything like the music that comes marching down the streets of Watertown, Mass. It's where WBUR reporter Bruce Gellerman calls home, and he joined Morning Edition's Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on April 29, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Bruce Gellerman Senior Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
+Join the discussion
Support the news