This Composition Was Written 80 Years Ago. It's Finally Having Its World Premiere At Tanglewood
A short work for viola and piano has its world premiere Friday night as part of Tanglewood's online music festival. Acclaimed Black composer Ulysses Kay wrote it some 80 years ago. WBUR's Andrea Shea finds out why it's taken so long for it to be performed.
This segment aired on July 31, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Andrea Shea Senior Arts Reporter
Andrea Shea is WBUR's arts reporter.
