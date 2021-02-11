The ARTery The ARTery

ICA Aims To Provide Kids With Creative Nourishment Amid Pandemic05:07
February 11, 2021
Throughout the pandemic, Boston Public Schools families struggling to put food on their tables have been able to pick up boxes of food at meal distribution sites.

But today, 1,200 of them will find something else nestled in their groceries: free art kits created by the Institute of Contemporary Art.

WBUR's Andrea Shea joined Morning Edition to share more on the museum's efforts to provide students and their parents with a different type of nourishment during February school vacation week — and beyond.

This segment aired on February 11, 2021.

