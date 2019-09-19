Convention Center Board Approves Hynes Sale To Fund BCEC Expansion

The state board that oversees the Hynes Convention Center has voted to put the Back Bay venue up for sale.

Nine members of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority Board voted in favor of the plan. The move would raise funds to expand the larger, more profitable Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport.

Two board members with ties to the hotel and tourism industry abstained from the vote.

Earlier this week, the Baker administration said it would file legislation to authorize the sale. Proceeds from selling the Hynes would go toward a $500 million expansion at the BCEC, which would include a 100,000-square-foot exhibition hall, a 60,500-square-foot ballroom and additional meeting rooms, according to the Baker administration.

A breakdown of current and proposed future Boston convention center space (Courtesy of the Convention Center Authority)

Supporters of the proposal said maintaining the outdated Hynes would cost $200 million over the next decade. Meanwhile, the BCEC is successful but too small. Organizers said they have turned away a significant amount of business because the venue didn't have the required floor space.

Some Back Bay business owners say they are concerned that selling the Hynes would mean fewer convention-goers in the neighborhood's hotels and restaurants.

The proposal includes transferring a 12-acre parcel of land behind the BCEC to the city. The Baker administration said the parcel is not necessary for the Seaport center's expansion.

Material from State House News Service was used in this report.