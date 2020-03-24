Support the news

Local Businesses Face Pressure To Survive Closures Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

March 24, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Non-essential businesses must close for two weeks under the state's new order, though stores and establishments that allow delivery orders can remain open. Pictured is Sam Adams Brewery, which has also contributed $100,000 to the Restaurant Strong Fund which supports Massachusetts restaurant workers unable to work due coronavirus-related closures. (Courtesy Sam Adams) workers unable to work due coronavirus-related closures. (Courtesy Sam Adams)
Non-essential businesses must close for two weeks under the state's new order, though stores and establishments that allow delivery orders can remain open. Pictured is Sam Adams Brewery, which has also contributed $100,000 to the Restaurant Strong Fund which supports Massachusetts restaurant workers unable to work due coronavirus-related closures. (Courtesy Sam Adams) workers unable to work due coronavirus-related closures. (Courtesy Sam Adams)

A new advisory by Governor Baker aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus in Massachusetts takes effect Tuesday, starting at noon.

The order allows businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies to remain open but asks all non-essential businesses to close until April 7, putting pressure on businesses already struggling during the outbreak.

Michael Goodman, executive director of the Public Policy Center at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and co-editor at MassBenchmarks, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about how local businesses will cope with the latest coronavirus fallout.

This segment airs on March 24, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Khari Thompson Twitter Field Producer, Morning Edition
Khari Thompson is the field producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news