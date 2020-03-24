Local Businesses Face Pressure To Survive Closures Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

A new advisory by Governor Baker aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus in Massachusetts takes effect Tuesday, starting at noon.

The order allows businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies to remain open but asks all non-essential businesses to close until April 7, putting pressure on businesses already struggling during the outbreak.

Michael Goodman, executive director of the Public Policy Center at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and co-editor at MassBenchmarks, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about how local businesses will cope with the latest coronavirus fallout.