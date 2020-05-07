Bostonomix
Task Force Looking At How To Reopen Cape Cod When Pandemic Subsides04:27Play
A group of more than two dozen lawmakers, business owners and health experts are part of a new task force looking at how Cape Cod will "reopen" when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
One of the members, Democratic Sen. Julian Cyr who represents most of the Cape, the Vineyard and Nantucket, joined Morning Edition to talk about the task force's mission.
This segment aired on May 7, 2020.
