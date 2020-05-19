Bostonomix Bostonomix

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

A Labor Attorney On The Rights Of Employees Returning To Work

May 19, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Some companies in Massachusetts can begin calling up to a quarter of their workforce back to offices as soon as next Monday.

Other industries, such as construction and manufacturing, can resume work immediately — as long as proper safety measures are in place.

While some workers may be more than happy to get back out there, others are wondering about the health and their rights.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes spoke with Judith Miller, an attorney at Miller Employment Law in Newton.

This segment aired on May 19, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news