A Labor Attorney On The Rights Of Employees Returning To Work

Some companies in Massachusetts can begin calling up to a quarter of their workforce back to offices as soon as next Monday.

Other industries, such as construction and manufacturing, can resume work immediately — as long as proper safety measures are in place.

While some workers may be more than happy to get back out there, others are wondering about the health and their rights.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes spoke with Judith Miller, an attorney at Miller Employment Law in Newton.