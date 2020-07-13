The allure of American cities, like Boston, attracts millions of people each year with promises of higher wages and endless economic opportunities.

But new research from MIT suggests the idea of cities as a pathway to prosperity isn’t all it’s made out to be as housing costs rise and jobs opportunities disappear for middle-class workers, especially people of color.

And that was before a worldwide pandemic made things even more uncertain for people trying to make it in the big city.

David Autor, Ford Professor of Economics at MIT and co-leader of MIT's Work Of The Future Task Force, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the changing urban landscape.