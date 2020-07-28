Bostonomix Bostonomix

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

Job Training Programs See Surge In People Looking To Learn New Skills Amid Pandemic03:46
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 28, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Massachusetts' economy is struggling to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, with about 17% of the state workforce still not working.

Amid the economic uncertainty, some people are turning to local job training programs for new skills to help them stay employed in the new COVID-19 economy.

Tiffany Mottola directs the LARE Institute in Andover, a job training program that partners with a job services program, American Training. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about job training programs and how they're helping people during the pandemic.

This segment aired on July 28, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news