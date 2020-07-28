Massachusetts' economy is struggling to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, with about 17% of the state workforce still not working.

Amid the economic uncertainty, some people are turning to local job training programs for new skills to help them stay employed in the new COVID-19 economy.

Tiffany Mottola directs the LARE Institute in Andover, a job training program that partners with a job services program, American Training. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about job training programs and how they're helping people during the pandemic.