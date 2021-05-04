Bostonomix

Frenzied Real Estate Bidding Drives Mass. Home Prices Up04:01
May 04, 2021
Bidding wars for many homes in Massachusetts are resulting in properties being sold for tens of thousands of dollars above their listing price.

The latest data from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors show the median selling price of a single-family home in March was $485,000. Condos hit a record high of $459,000.

For a closer look at the market, WBUR's Deborah Becker was joined by Steve Medeiros, president of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.

This segment aired on May 4, 2021.

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

