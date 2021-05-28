Bostonomix

As Vacationers Return In Full Force, Cape Cod Faces Seasonal Worker Shortage02:57
May 28, 2021
Combine Memorial Day weekend and tomorrow’s lifting of pandemic restrictions, you get a busy start to summer on Cape Cod.

As travelers and seasonal residents arrive, WBUR’S Magdiela Matta reports businesses are having a hard time hiring staff to serve them.

This segment aired on May 28, 2021.

