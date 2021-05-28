Advertisement
As Vacationers Return In Full Force, Cape Cod Faces Seasonal Worker Shortage
Combine Memorial Day weekend and tomorrow’s lifting of pandemic restrictions, you get a busy start to summer on Cape Cod.
As travelers and seasonal residents arrive, WBUR’S Magdiela Matta reports businesses are having a hard time hiring staff to serve them.
This segment aired on May 28, 2021.
Magdiela Matta Arts Fellow
Magdiela Matta is the reporting fellow for The ARTery, WBUR's arts and culture team.
