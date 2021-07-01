With Service Workers In High Demand, Some Mass. Employers Try Special Incentives To Boost Their Workforce

Mateo Mejia arrived with a smile on his face for a recent shift as a server at a French bistro in Chestnut Hill. He’s new to the job, and it pays so well he’s been able to cut back his hours to spend mornings at home with his young daughter.

“Workers in the food and beverage industry are at an advantage right now because there are plenty of places hiring,” Mejia said. “You can pretty much walk into any job, pick whatever you want to do and pick your schedule.”

In the 20 years he’s worked in the restaurant industry, Mejia said this is the first time he’s seen employees enjoy this kind of flexibility.

With the pandemic receding and customers returning, service industry workers are in high demand. Many businesses want to reopen more fully or return from hiatuses taken during COVID. At the same time, many workers in the hospitality industry are not yet returning to work.

Restaurant worker Mateo Mejia recently took a new job as a server in Chestnut Hill. The job pays better and has better hours than his old position, allowing him to spend mornings at home with his daughter. (Tibisay Zea for WBUR)

The shortage of workers is not unique to Massachusetts, and it’s driving up wages. The average national hourly pay for workers in the leisure and hospitality industry jumped 4% since February, to $18.09, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Everybody wants to come out, everybody wants to eat, everybody wants to get back to normal life. But there's not enough people to serve, cook, wash dishes, prep, do all those things,” said Nick Calias, culinary director at Lyons Group, a company that owns 21 restaurants in New England and Chicago.

To address the shortage, the company is offering new incentives to lure employees, including higher wages and added benefits like 401k accounts, health insurance and a $1,000 bonus for workers who refer new hires to the company.

But despite all of this, it has been difficult to fill positions left vacant because of COVID-19. Calias is finding that many restaurant workers left the industry or decided they can afford to stay out of the workforce longer.

“Getting them back to work is going to be hard,” Calias said. “You're going to have to pay more, offer new opportunities for growth and maybe do different things that you weren't going to do.”

Larger companies, like Amazon, Chipotle or McDonald’s, are trying to attract workers with higher wages and retention bonuses. On Cape Cod, Stop & Shop supermarkets and some restaurants offer housing for seasonal employees.

But the cost of these extra incentives is challenging for small businesses like restaurants that tend to operate on tighter margins. Some owners even worry the shortage of workers will push them over the edge.

“If COVID didn't close us, the lack of workers will,” said Bessie King, the co-owner of Villa Mexico Cafe, a family-operated restaurant in Boston's Financial District.

Her restaurant stayed open through the pandemic, but she decided to shut it down two weeks ago because she doesn’t have enough staff to serve the growing clientele.