In December 2014, I stood inside Boston’s historic Faneuil Hall, took the following oath, and became a U.S. citizen.

I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty … that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic … so help me God.

This oath was a reminder of my solemn obligations to this country and its people. I was extremely happy knowing that I could finally participate in our democracy, and have my voice heard. Over the next few years, I started a business, voluntarily enlisted in our nation’s military, completed two graduate degrees and bought a home.

Millions of immigrants and Americans of color like me have a positive impact on our communities, commonwealth and nation. We hold down jobs, own homes and raise our families. We start businesses, hire other Americans, pay taxes and make charitable contributions. Some of us also wear our nation’s uniform to give back to the nation that we love.

Immigrants don’t have it easy. We must assimilate to new conditions, work toward financial security and contribute to our communities. Contrary to political rhetoric, we are not handed anything. Many immigrants and people of color arrived here after fleeing violence, religious or political persecution, in search of better opportunities. We work extremely hard in order to succeed.

Last Thursday morning, I was in Boston’s Downtown Crossing at around 8:25 a.m., when a woman yelled at me, "Go back to your country!" Sadly, I didn't have the time to stop and ask why she said what she did. Moreover, I didn't want to create a scene in front of so many people — most of whom were also likely on their way to work.

But I was infuriated by her comments. While people have the First Amendment right to speak their minds, comments like these constitute verbal abuse. It took me several minutes to process what she had said. I didn't bring the incident up at my work meeting that morning even though I was livid about it. I had to pretend everything was normal so my team's productivity didn't suffer.

I spent a good part of my day thinking about what she meant. Did she want me to go back to Malden? Because that’s where I live, and that’s my home. I was compelled to share this incident with one of my colleagues, even though talking about politics, in a professional setting, is frowned upon. As a person of color, he could relate and he went on to share his own experiences of being discriminated against since 9/11.

I’m sorry to admit that I didn’t find the woman’s remark altogether surprising. Indeed, she was only echoing one of our elected leaders who recently told four congresswomen of color to “go back” to “the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” (He didn’t seem to know or care that every one of them is an American citizen. And of the four elected members of the House of Representatives, only one was born outside the U.S.)

From left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back to their "broken" countries. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

While I was encouraged by the swift and widespread denunciation of the racist comments, I am disgusted that bigotry has become a routine part of our political discourse.

In June 1858, future-President Abraham Lincoln remarked, "a house divided against itself cannot stand. I believe this government cannot endure, permanently half slave and half free. I do not expect the Union to be dissolved — I do not expect the house to fall — but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the other."

America is at an inflection point right now — just like the summer of 1858. There are some who continue to be advocates of a multicultural America. But there is also a vocal minority, emboldened by some of our elected leaders, that advocates for limited racial and ethnic diversity. They are even willing to use fear, intimidation and scare tactics to attempt to change the composition of the American populace.