OK September, you’re really letting us down.

September is supposed to be the new January. A fresh start, a time when order is restored to the family universe. A chance to buy a new notebook and turn over a blank page.

Not this year.

Were we wrong to hope that fall would bring with it a return to normal? Probably, but that doesn’t stop this back-to-school season from feeling like a real sucker punch. Our challenge is to make it a sucker punch from a silver-lined glove, because the thing that every working parent has known to be true for years has finally become crystal clear to even the most out-of-touch among us: our economy depends on our school system. Without it, no one, not doctors or bus drivers or senators, can get our jobs done. For millions of American workers, every hour of every day has to be arranged around childcare and schooling, and when it falters, we do too.

So, as we head into another season of changing days and unpredictable weeks, what do we do, as parents, to try to hang in there until the cavalry arrives?

First off, we vote, remembering that we need governments who will support our schools and our families during and after the pandemic.