How my family's story tracks with the Green Line

When you grow up in an apartment overlooking the MBTA’s Green Line, with a mom who considers this a feature, not a bug, the trolleys might just grab your attention.

Such is the story of my kids. Their imaginations revolved around watching trains, traveling on trains, thinking about trains, playing with trains, being trains. Everything. Always. Trains.

Sharon Brody's sons Campbell and Jack, many years ago, wearing the MBTA Green Line trolley Halloween costumes she made for them to their exacting specifications. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

Instead of growing out of it, my sons grew into it: Jack is now a transportation planner, and Campbell is a transportation engineer.

As mother and sons, we’ve connected over lots of stuff, but the T bond has been extra strong. And one thing I’ve learned? If the universe hands you a bond with your kids, embrace it. And roll with it all the way to the end of the line. And back. And again.

Through the years, as they’ve launched wonderful independent lives and married magnificent women, our shared affection for public transit and the MBTA has helped keep us close. And that’s why we were bound and determined to reunite as a trio in celebration of a T milestone that’s been a long time coming.

The updated MBTA Green Line route sign including the stops on the Green Line extension, in a trolley making a test ride between Lechmere and Union Square. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

On Monday, the Union Square branch of the Green Line Extension to Somerville and Medford opens to the public. This is the first expansion of the MBTA’s subway system to be completed since the 1980s, before Jack and Campbell were born. The long-delayed project is a big deal for the region, of course. But for us, it’s personal.

I would say the Green Line, to me, means my childhood. It means looking out the window and seeing the trains that go by, and cataloging in my head which trains are going by. To me, there's never been anything better than just sitting, ideally, in the front window seat of a Green Line car, and just watching the world go by. And it's just a great spot for self-reflection, for finding your inner peace and for just enjoying some really nice scenery. —Jack When Jack and I were growing up, the three of us would ride the Green Line almost anywhere we would ever go. To Fenway. To the Red Line so we could get to Harvard Square. We'd take it to the Blue Line so we could go to Revere Beach. Almost any day that we had free together, the three of us would probably be going somewhere on the T. —Campbell

This month, to be clear, the three of us had no intention of waiting to join the opening-day crowds on the Green Line extension.

Thanks to the perks I get as a serious journalist who definitely does not want special treatment because mumble mumble trolleys and children and heartwarming nostalgia, the MBTA came through. The T agreed to give us a sneak preview trolley ride on the brand-new line, weeks before the masses hop on board.

We got a ride into the future, resonating with our past.

Sharon Brody's sons Jack and Campbell enjoy the view from out a Green Line trolley window, both as kids and, with their mom, as adults. (Composite image by Sharon Brody and Aimee Moon/WBUR)

The expedition began at the gleaming new and still-under-construction Lechmere Station in Cambridge. Under the close supervision of MBTA staff, our squad stepped onto a trolley bound for destiny. Or, at least, bound for Somerville.

The journey was brief. A few minutes after the trolley clickety-clacked out of Cambridge, we’d arrived something like a mile away at the (also) gleaming new and still-under-construction Union Square station. Then, we retraced our steps.

For some people, this might seem anti-climactic. We are not those people.

On the excursion, we marveled at our luck, at the iconic views — The Boston skyline! The Tobin Bridge! The Bunker Hill Monument! The Zakim Bridge! All those MBTA commuter trains! — and at the novelty of the entire experience. The three of us huddled together on the Type 7 trolley, in the front seats just behind the driver, just like yesteryear. Only this time nobody asked me for Cheerios in a sippy cup.