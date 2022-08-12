When my son Finn wants to go to the pool he will point at a swimsuit. It doesn’t have to be his swimsuit. It could be mine, or his sister’s, or even a just beach towel left by the door. Without the benefit of language typical of boys his age — 14 going on 15 — Finn still makes his wants known. And he wants to go swimming.

The author's son, Finn, enjoys the water at Dilboy Pool in Somerville, Mass. (Courtesy Alysia Abbott)

It’s summer in the city and one of the hottest I can remember. Temperatures over the last month have broken records across the country and around the world. Swimming in cold water on a hot day is a delight whether or not you have autism and mental delays like Finn, and whether or not you understand climate change, which he doesn’t.

Finn is fluent in sensations. He understands the feel of the water, the pleasure of kicking, of being splashed, of floating weightless and free. This is a language we share.

What Finn and I don’t share is what it means to feel envy. And summer is typically my season for it. Most Julys and Augusts my social media feeds fill with everyone else’s vacation photos. There was a break in the action these last two years, but now with travel back to pre-pandemic levels, the curated slideshows have returned. And it’s hard not to notice who has the time and means to travel overseas, and who does not. Who has the family lake house in New Hampshire, or the beach house on the North Shore.

I can’t begrudge anyone these escapes and reunions. We don’t know when nor how a new variant (or a new disease) might ground us all again. So, live it up, I say.

In reality, I can’t take all those enviable trips abroad with my mentally delayed son anyway. My family does go to the Cape for a week every summer, but never with him. We haven’t traveled together as a family in years. Because of safety issues — his difficulty waiting, his ability to become suddenly aggressive when frustrated — he hasn’t traveled on a plane since he was three years old. Overnights are also out of the question, at least since he’s become used to the highly regulated, well-staffed environment of his full-time residential home where he moved five years ago.