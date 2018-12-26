CommonHealth
Looking Back At Massachusetts Health Care News In 201805:37Play
A ballot question to mandate nurse-to-patient staffing ratios. A major hospital merger. These are just two of the major health care issues that happened in Massachusetts this year.
To look back at the state's health care in 2018 and what's at stake in 2019, Bob Oakes talks to CommonHealth editor Carey Goldberg.
This segment aired on December 26, 2018.
Carey Goldberg Editor, CommonHealth
Carey Goldberg is the editor of WBUR's CommonHealth blog.
