Former Insys CEO says Founder Pushed Fentanyl Sales On Doctors05:00
February 14, 2019
A major federal trial involving the pharmaceutical company Insys and the opioid crisis is at a crucial point in Boston federal court. John Kapoor, the founder of the Arizona-based company, is accused of a major kickback scheme to push a highly addictive spray form of fentanyl.

On Wednesday, former Insys CEO Michael Babich, who has already pleaded guilty in the case, claimed Kapoor encouraged sales reps to reward doctors who prescribed the spray more often and at higher doses.

Aaron Leibowitz, who covers the Boston courts for Law360, joined Morning Edition to talk about the case.

This segment aired on February 14, 2019.

