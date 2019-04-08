Can AI Help Doctors Diagnose Diseases? New England Researchers Probe Benefits, Challenges

A new paper in the New England Journal of Medicine offers a blueprint for how doctors can use artificial intelligence to help them diagnose diseases.

The authors outline the benefits of machine learning to reduce physician error and streamline the health care system.

They also highlight the challenges of using AI in medicine — cautioning that even machines can't be perfect.

Dr. Isaac Kohane, one of the paper's authors and chair of the biomedical informatics department at Harvard Medical School, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss the findings.