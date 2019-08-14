Insurers Harvard Pilgrim And Tufts Health Plan Say They'll Merge

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, the second- and third-largest health insurers in Massachusetts, respectively, say they plan to merge.

The still-to-be-named entity would have nearly 2.4 million members in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

The deal is subject to state and federal review.

"Our communities and consumers today face four major hurdles in health care: affordability, access, quality of health and a fragmented health care experience across various stakeholders and health systems. Through our shared vision, we believe we can tackle these issues and bring more value to the communities we serve,” Tom Croswell, president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan, said in a statement released Wednesday.

Croswell would run the combined organizations as CEO. Harvard Pilgrim's president and CEO, Michael Carson, would be the entity's new president.

Joyce Murphy, who chairs the board at Harvard Pilgrim, would lead a new board with an equal number of members from both insurers.

“Through the combination of two strong organizations with a commitment to non-profit health care in New England, we will be able to provide even greater value to consumers, as well as improve access to care throughout the region,” Murphy said in the statement.

The merged insurer would still be smaller than the state's largest health insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, which has 2.8 million members.

Tufts and Harvard Pilgrim say together they could trim expenses and make insurance more affordable. They say having accounts in five states would help them manage health care needs more efficiently and invest in programs for specific types of patients.

The two insurers considered merging in 2011 but did not finalize a deal. The leadership at both organizations has changed since then.

Last year, Harvard Pilgrim was in talks with Partners HealthCare, the largest hospital network in Massachusetts, about a possible affiliation but tabled those plans about five months later during a leadership transition at Partners.