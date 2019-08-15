CommonHealth
What Does The Harvard Pilgrim-Tufts Merger Mean For Consumers?
A proposed merger of the second and third largest health insurance companies in Massachusetts is raising lots of questions for consumers.
Most pointedly: Could a combination of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care lead to higher premiums?
Harvard Business School professor Leemore Dafny has studied this question and joins us this morning with some insights.
This segment airs on August 15, 2019. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
