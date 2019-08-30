Study Finds No 'Gay Gene,' But Some Question Whether The Search Should Have Started At All

The most important finding of the large new study, says Benjamin Neale, a geneticist at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University, “is there is no single gay gene.”

The researchers, who published their results in the journal Science on Thursday, scanned the genomes of roughly a half million people for differences that might form the genetic foundation for same-sex sexual behavior.

Neale says their findings confirmed something that researchers had long believed: that sexual behavior is a trait like most human characteristics, such as height, skin tone, intelligence and personality.

All of these traits arise from an ensemble of thousands of genes, each exerting a minute influence on the individual, and the “environment,” a vague catch-all term for anything that’s not genetic. This can include the people you became friends with, where you grew up, and things that may have happened in the womb.

This study isn’t the first time scientists have searched for the biological underpinnings of queerness, though this line of research has always generated controversy. Some members of the LGBTQ community have argued that the work should not be conducted at all.

“There is only a short distance between understanding the genetic or environmental origins of sexual variation and the possibility of intervention – [in] medical terms, ‘cure,’ ” wrote Douglas Futuyma, an evolutionary biologist who is openly gay, in an essay in 2005.

Inside the Broad Institute, similar concerns have been raised about this study. In a letter posted on the organization's website at the same time the findings were released, geneticist Steven Reilly questioned whether the study should have been published.

“At best, our understanding remains essentially the same," he said. "At worst, the public will be misinformed and confused about why scientists would study this trait over thousands of serious diseases, all while a historically marginalized group has been left more vulnerable."

To conduct the research, the study's authors used two sources of data: the commercial genome testing company 23andMe and the UK Biobank, a genetic research database of roughly half a million United Kingdom residents between the ages of 40 and 70.

All of the participants in the study were asked a few questions about their sexual history – including whether they had ever had a sexual experience with someone of the same sex, and what proportion of their sexual partners had been of the same sex. The researchers then used these responses to look for variations in the genome that might be associated with same-sex sexual behavior.

Their analysis found five genetic variations related to having at least one sexual experience with a same-sex partner. Two of these gene variants exist in men only. One exists in women only, and two are in both men and women.

“Together, they account for a very small fraction — much less than 1% — of the variation between people,” Neale says. When the researchers looked at differences across the entire genome, they found that genetics accounted for roughly 8 to 25% of the variation between people.

That means that while these genes are statistically associated with same-sex sexual behavior, they do not predict that someone has, or will have, a same-sex sexual partner, he says.

“Thousands of [genes] scattered across the genome each have a small influence on same-sex sexual behavior,” Neale says. “That implies it will be effectively meaningless to predict an individual’s same-sex sexual behavior from genetics. We just won’t be able to do that.”