November 07, 2019
Cannabis Control Commission member Jen Flanagan addresses marijuana vape products during a meeting. (Sam Doran/SHNS)
The Cannabis Control Commission may take up the issue of marijuana vapes for medical patients during its meeting Thursday.

A judge ruled Tuesday that the CCC has the sole authority to institute a ban, not the governor or the state department of public health.

Under the judge's order, unless the CCC implements its own ban, vaping marijuana will be allowed to resume for medical patients next Tuesday.

Marion McNabb, CEO of the Cannabis Community Care and Research Network, a Worcester-based cannabis advocacy and research group, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.

This segment aired on November 7, 2019.

