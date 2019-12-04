CommonHealth
Even among those who agree that a single payer health care system in this country would be more efficient and cost effective, there's another debate.
Is it politically feasible?
Following our look at single-payer health care through the lens of Nova Scotia earlier this week, we discussed that issue with three health care coverage experts.
The following guests joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes:
- William Hsiao, a professor of economics and health policy at Harvard and a leading global expert in universal health insurance
- Steffie Woolhandler, a practicing primary care physician and professor of public health and health policy at Hunter College
- John McDonough, a professor of public health practice at Harvard and a key adviser on President Obama's Affordable Care Act
This segment aired on December 4, 2019.
