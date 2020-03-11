AA Keeps People From Drinking Alcohol Longer Than Other Tools, Cochrane Review Finds

A new scientific review released Wednesday wades into the long-running debate about Alcoholics Anonymous. The review found AA can sometimes be more effective than many other forms of professional addiction treatment.

But that likely won't change the debate.

The Study Review's Findings

Published in the Cochrane Library, the review suggests that Alcoholics Anonymous -- a decades-old program that uses group meetings and other tools to help people with substance use -- can help people refrain from drinking longer than some other treatments. Among the ones AA was compared against was cognitive behavioral therapy [CBT], which is often used to address a person's addiction.

The study found patients involved with AA — or programs based on AA principles — had longer periods of complete abstinence from alcohol. The best patient outcomes were for AA — or treatments that encouraged AA — that followed a manual or used a more structured clinical approach. The review found 42% of AA participants were completely abstinent one year later, compared with 35% of participants who underwent other treatments like CBT.

A Cochrane Review is a systematic examination of the available medical research on a health care topic. It's a tool often used by insurers and policy makers when making decisions about health care. This review looked at more than two dozen studies of AA involving more than 10,000 people.

"This review — considered in the gold standard in academic medicine — suggests that AA and clinical treatments designed to stimulate AA involvement among patients with alcohol use disorder produce higher rates of continuous remission over time and substantially reduce health care costs," said the review's co-author Dr. John Kelly with Massachusetts General Hospital's Recovery Research Institute. "Basically, it works. And from a clinical standpoint, it seems to work better than anything else — from a psychosocial standpoint — at producing continuous remission."

Kelly's review also suggested AA and other programs based on its "12 steps" were as effective as traditional treatments in reducing the intensity of drinking and negative alcohol-related consequences.

"The reason why AA works is because it actually mobilizes the same kinds of therapeutic mechanisms that are mobilized by formal treatment," Kelly said. "It helps people shift their social network away from people who are heavy drinkers and drug users toward individuals who are in recovery. And it boosts cognitive behavioral coping skills, self-efficacy and reduces craving and impulsivity. These are the kinds of things that we try and target in formal treatment."

In most cases, AA is based on what are known as the 12 steps. They're specific actions AA adherents take to help recover from substance use. Participants follow the steps in an attempt to guide them into recovery.

Not surprisingly, the strongest 12-step adherents are those who've been helped by it.

People 'Recover In Community'

At a recent AA meeting in Worcester, 67-year-old Jim Direda explained he's been going to meetings almost daily for about half his life. At this meeting, group members offered suggestions to help a man who recently relapsed. Direda said the daily meetings provide social support without judgment.

"This is how we do it, is coming together and sharing some of the stuff we talk about," he said. "Sometimes it doesn't matter what the hell we talk about, it's just being around other people that understand what it's like to be on the planet without alcohol or drugs or whatever your choice was."

Jim Direda has been attending AA meetings almost daily for about half of his life. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

In fact, Direda said he doubts recovery can happen without AA.

"People don't recover in isolation; they recover in community," he said. "If you haven't built a recovering community into your life, then I think the odds are you're going to relapse. Because whatever got you to the place where you started to fill up with drugs and alcohol, that stuff hasn't gone away," Direda said.