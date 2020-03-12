Support the news

Cancer Patients Face Elevated Risk Of Harm From Coronavirus04:00
March 12, 2020
Fears about the new coronavirus continue to spread across Massachusetts — with about 100 residents testing positive for the virus.
Medical professionals are taking special steps to protect their most vulnerable patients from the pandemic — especially those battling cancer.
Craig Bunnell, chief medical officer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about how medical institutions are keeping their patients — and cancer survivors — safe from coronavirus.

This segment aired on March 12, 2020.

