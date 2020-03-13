CommonHealth
As Mass. Coronavirus Cases Top 100, State Asks To Expand Testing05:14Play
Massachusetts has detected 108 confirmed and presumed positive cases of coronavirus, and state officials say they are asking for federal help to expand the testing.
CommonHealth editor Carey Goldberg joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report the latest on the outbreak.
This segment aired on March 13, 2020.
Carey Goldberg Editor, CommonHealth
Carey Goldberg is the editor of WBUR's CommonHealth section.
