Support the news

As Mass. Coronavirus Cases Top 100, State Asks To Expand Testing05:14
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 13, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Massachusetts has detected 108 confirmed and presumed positive cases of coronavirus, and state officials say they are asking for federal help to expand the testing.

CommonHealth editor Carey Goldberg joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report the latest on the outbreak.

This segment aired on March 13, 2020.

Carey Goldberg Twitter Editor, CommonHealth
Carey Goldberg is the editor of WBUR's CommonHealth section.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news