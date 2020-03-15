CommonHealth
Support the news
Dr. Marni Chanoff On Coronavirus And Mental Health: Come Up With A Routine, Accept That Anxiety Is Normal04:53Play
As the coronavirus crisis intensifies, the emotional and mental health impact on families is increasing. WBUR's Sharon Brody discussed those concerns with Dr. Marni Chanoff, a psychiatrist on the faculty of Harvard Medical School and at McLean Hospital.
This segment aired on March 9, 2020.
Related:
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.
+Join the discussion
Support the news