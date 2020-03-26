Support the news

Researchers: Worcester County Coronavirus Cases Could Climb To Over 500,000 If Precautions Aren't Taken04:51
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 26, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

There are now 1,838 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts — 129 of those are in Worcester County. Among the cases are a Worcester firefighter and a firefighter recruit.

That Worcester County number could skyrocket to 20,000 cases by Aug. 1, according to researchers at Columbia University. They predict cases in the county could surge as high as 540,000 if strict measures aren't enforced to control the spread of the virus.

Dr. Michael Hirsh, medical director of Worcester's Division of Public Health and a professor of surgery at UMass Medical School, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.

This segment aired on March 26, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news