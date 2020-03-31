CommonHealth
Support the news
COVID-19 Impacts Pregnancy And Early Motherhood Experiences
The coronavirus pandemic is profoundly changing the experience of pregnancy -- from the first trimester to labor, delivery and even those early weeks and months of a baby’s life.
Dr. Neel Shah is an assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School, director of the Delivery Decisions Initiative at Harvard’s Ariadne Labs and an obstetrician-gynecologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the pandemic's affect on pregnancy.
This segment aired on March 31, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Martha Bebinger Reporter
Martha Bebinger covers health care and other general assignments for WBUR.
+Join the discussion
Support the news