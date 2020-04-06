Global Health Expert Weighs In On The Week Ahead

There are now more than 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and nearly 9,000 deaths, but officials warn the worst is yet to come.

In Massachusetts, the number of confirmed cases is 12,500 and climbing — a 152% increase from a week ago. Over 230 people have died.

Dr. David Hamer is a professor of global health and medicine at the Boston University School of Public Health and School of Medicine. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss what's ahead for the commonwealth.