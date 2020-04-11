CommonHealth
Dr. Helen Boucher Discusses The Infection Curve, What To Expect in Mass.
Nearly 20,000 people have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Massachusetts. Well over 500 have died.
With the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations fast approaching in Massachusetts, WBUR's Weekend Edition joined Dr. Helen Boucher, chief of the Division of Geographic Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Tufts Medical Center, to discuss where we are now on the infection curve and what to expect in the coming weeks.
This segment aired on April 11, 2020.
