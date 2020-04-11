Support the news

Dr. Helen Boucher Discusses The Infection Curve, What To Expect in Mass.04:18
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 11, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Nearly 20,000 people have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Massachusetts. Well over 500 have died.

With the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations fast approaching in Massachusetts, WBUR's Weekend Edition joined Dr. Helen Boucher, chief of the Division of Geographic Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Tufts Medical Center, to discuss where we are now on the infection curve and what to expect in the coming weeks.

This segment aired on April 11, 2020.

Sharon Brody Twitter News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news