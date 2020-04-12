CommonHealth
Control What You Can: A Psychiatrist's Pandemic Advice
The coronavirus crisis is creating concern among mental health professionals about a potential wave of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and — especially — depression.
WBUR's Sharon Brody spoke with Risa Weisberg, a professor of Psychiatry at Boston University's School of Medicine and the director of training for the VA Boston Healthcare System Psychology Internship Program.
Resources: The Anxiety and Depression Association of America website has tips for managing stress related to COVID-19, peer support groups in both English and Spanish, and a "find-a-therapist" page to find a mental health provider in your area.
The Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies also has a find-a-therapist tool.
You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and the Samaritans Statewide Hotline at 1-877-870-HOPE (4673). The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
