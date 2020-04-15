Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

Harvard Researchers: Social Distancing May Intermittently Last Into 202205:58
April 15, 2020
A group of researchers at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health warns that the United States may need to practice periodic social distancing through 2022.

Dr. Yonatan Grad, assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard and co-author of the not-yet peer reviewed paper joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss their findings.

This segment aired on April 14, 2020.

