COVID-19 Hits Boston's Black Community Especially Hard

The impact of COVID-19 on different racial and ethnic communities in Boston is not yet fully understood — but according to the partial data we have available, African Americans and others of African descent appear to be hit staggeringly hard by the disease here.

While black residents make up just 25% of Boston’s population, they may account for 41% of all COVID-19 cases in the city.

Michael Curry is senior vice president and general counsel at the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and former head of Boston’s NAACP. He's also a member of the newly minted COVID-19 Health Inequities Task Force, an initiative from Boston city government aimed at getting a handle on how the disease disproportionately affects communities of color. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss their work ahead.