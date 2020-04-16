Support the news

Berkshire County's COVID-19 Surge Could Be Ahead Of Eastern Mass.

April 16, 2020
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said Massachusetts is now experiencing the projected surge in new COVID-19 cases.

But not all parts of the state are necessarily surging in unison; and some parts of western Massachusetts may actually be ahead of the curve.

Dr. James Lederer is chief medical officer and chief quality control officer for Berkshire Health Systems. He's also an infectious disease specialist. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the outlook in the Berkshire County.

