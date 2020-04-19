CommonHealth
A Dispatch From Mass. General's Emergency Department04:15Play
As the coronavirus epidemic surges in Massachusetts, some hospitals are treating hundreds of COVID-19 inpatients at a time.
Massachusetts General Hospital has the most hospital beds in the state and is caring for the most patients.
Dr. Ali Raja, executive vice chair of the department of emergency medicine at Mass. General and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to give listeners a glimpse from Boston’s front lines.
This segment aired on April 19, 2020.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody
