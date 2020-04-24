CommonHealth
Now Recovered, Dr. Monica Bharel Weighs In After Her Own Bout With COVID-19
More than 46,000 cases of coronavirus have now been reported in Massachusetts and 2,360 of those people have died from the disease known as COVID-19.
Yet others have recovered, including Dr. Monica Bharel, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Dr. Bharel joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss her own experience and the way forward for Massachusetts.
This segment airs on April 24, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
