CommonHealth
Support the news
Checking In With The Mayor Of Brockton
The city of Brockton has been hit one of the hardest hit in coronavirus-stricken Massachusetts, with one of the highest rates of infection and a working class population that's particularly vulnerable to the economic woes brought by the epidemic.
Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the current situation and the way forward.
This segment airs on April 28, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
+Join the discussion
Support the news