Checking In With The Mayor Of Brockton

April 28, 2020
The city of Brockton has been hit one of the hardest hit in coronavirus-stricken Massachusetts, with one of the highest rates of infection and a working class population that's particularly vulnerable to the economic woes brought by the epidemic.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the current situation and the way forward.

This segment airs on April 28, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

