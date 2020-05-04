CommonHealth
When Will Mass. Start To See The Infection Curve Go Down?
More than 4,000 people have now died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts, which means the commonwealth has the fourth highest official death toll related to the coronavirus in the country.
And the rate of newly confirmed cases and deaths remains steady in the state.
So, when will we start to see the backend of this so-called infection curve?
For perspective on this, WBUR's Morning Edition turned to Dr. David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University, and an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center.
This segment aired on May 4, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.
