CommonHealth CommonHealth

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

Mass. Virus Cases Have Jumped From 28 To Over 74,000 In Just 2 Months

May 08, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Exactly two months ago, Massachusetts had a total of 28 people who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Today, it's nearly 74,000 people who are or have been COVID-19 positive, and more than 4,500 people have died.

For an update on the pandemic, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Commonhealth's Carey Goldberg.

This segment aired on May 8, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Carey Goldberg Twitter Editor, CommonHealth
Carey Goldberg is the editor of WBUR's CommonHealth section.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news