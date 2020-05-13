Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress yesterday that states need to plan for an uptick in COVID-19 cases once stay-at-home orders are lifted.

This view is shared by Boston’s top infectious disease doctors, who outlined their concerns in a Boston Globe opinion piece: “Don't Reopen Massachusetts Too Quickly.”

Any plans to reopen, they warn, must also include plans to shut right back down again, should a second wave of infection occur.

Dr. Helen Boucher, a co-author on the piece, is chief of the Division of Geographic Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Tufts Medical Center. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss their calls for caution.