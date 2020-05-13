CommonHealth CommonHealth

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

Infectious Disease Doctors Warn Against Re-Opening Too Quickly06:01
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 13, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress yesterday that states need to plan for an uptick in COVID-19 cases once stay-at-home orders are lifted.

This view is shared by Boston’s top infectious disease doctors, who outlined their concerns in a Boston Globe opinion piece: “Don't Reopen Massachusetts Too Quickly.”

Any plans to reopen, they warn, must also include plans to shut right back down again, should a second wave of infection occur.

Dr. Helen Boucher, a co-author on the piece, is chief of the Division of Geographic Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Tufts Medical Center. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss their calls for caution.

This segment aired on May 13, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news