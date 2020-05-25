The rate of new cases of COVID-19 is slowly inching downward in Massachusetts, as are hospitalization rates. And the state is reporting fewer deaths each day.

But Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer, and as Massachusetts gradually opens businesses back up, how worried should we be about a second wave?

To talk about this, we turn again to Dr. David Hamer, professor of global health and medicine at Boston University, as well as an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center.