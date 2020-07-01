CommonHealth CommonHealth

An Infectious Disease Expert On Why Mass. Has Been Successful At Flattening The Curve So Far03:55
July 01, 2020
For the first time since March, Massachusetts has reported a day with no deaths from COVID-19. The data from the Department of Public Health comes as the state continues reopening its economy after slowing down the pandemic.

Gyms could reopen next week — and school districts are hoping to bring their students back to class in the fall. But experts worry the reopening plans could open the door for another surge, similar to spikes being seen in other states.

Dr. Nadia Abuelezam, infectious disease expert and assistant professor at Boston College Connell School of Nursing, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to explain how Massachusetts' approach has been successful so far.

This segment aired on July 1, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

